1 man arrested after high-speed chase in Rochester

One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a car, driven by 25-year-old Kyle Lentz, of West Concord, speeding at the intersection of Broadway and 17th St. NE Wednesday, just before 5 p.m.

When the deputy caught up to Lentz on 37 St. NW, he was clocked going 131 miles-per-hour.

When the deputy tried to pull Lentz over, the sheriff's office said, he ran a red light at West River Road. He then got stuck at another red light at 37th Street NW and 18th Ave. NW.

The deputy then took Lentz into custody at gun point.

Lentz faces charges of fleeing police officer, reckless driving and speeding.