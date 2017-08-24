1 man arrested after high-speed chase in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 man arrested after high-speed chase in Rochester

Posted:
Kyle Lentz Kyle Lentz
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person is in custody following a high-speed chase through Rochester.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a car, driven by 25-year-old Kyle Lentz, of West Concord, speeding at the intersection of Broadway and 17th St. NE Wednesday, just before 5 p.m.

When the deputy caught up to Lentz on 37 St. NW, he was clocked going 131 miles-per-hour.

When the deputy tried to pull Lentz over, the sheriff's office said, he ran a red light at West River Road. He then got stuck at another red light at 37th Street NW and 18th Ave. NW.

The deputy then took Lentz into custody at gun point.

Lentz faces charges of fleeing police officer, reckless driving and speeding.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.