4 arrested during domestic dispute in Northeast Rochester

Pictured from top left to right: Jervontia Allen, KayShawn Chambers, Kendall Esters, and Mariara Washington

Multiple people were arrested after an incident in Northeast Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police, there was a 911 hang-up call around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday at the 2600 block of 4th Ave. NE. When officers arrived, they found a girl banging on the apartment door in her underwear.

Police said the man inside, 21-year-old KayShawn Chambers, from Rochester, who had a domestic abuse no-contact order, had kicked her out.

When police were arresting the man, he was screaming and becoming dead-weight for the officer. Also, other people, from the apartment complex, came in and blocked the police from taking him outside. The officer was then forced to call for back-up after pepper-spraying the crowd.

In all, four people were arrested, they included Chambers, 27-year-old Kendall Esters, of Stewartville, 22-year-old Mariara Washington, of Rochester, and 23-year-old Jervontia Allen, of Stewartville.

Also involved was 23-year-old Latisha Washington, of Rochester and 20-year-old Lovely Young, of Rochester. Neither were arrested.