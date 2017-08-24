Rochester Century pitcher commits to UNC

Rochester Century sophomore Mac Horvath has committed to the University of North Carolina on a baseball scholarship.

Just beginning his sophomore season, Horvath caught the eyes of one of the most prestigious and successful college baseball programs in the nation.

Horvath said he is excited for the opportunity to play college baseball.

"It means a big deal because not a lot of people get that opportunity to go to school even to play a sport, and to get a top level college wanting me to play for them, it's huge," said Horvath. "It's kind of crazy, but I know putting in all that hard work , it really does pay off."

Horvath is a right handed pitcher who currently throws 89-90 miles per hour. He is also a two-way player who has some pop offensively.