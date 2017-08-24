Polanco's HR streak continues, but Twins bullpen can't shut down White Sox

After Jorge Polanco hit a home run in his fourth straight game, the Minnesota bullpen faltered Wednesday and the Twins lost 4-3 to the Chicago White Sox on Tim Anderson's walk-off RBI single.

The White Sox got the lead in the bottom of the third thanks to Alen Hanson, who hit a triple, and then scored on a throwing error by Polanco.

But that same man struck in the top of the fourth, with Polanco blasting his fourth home run in as many games to tie the game at one.

In the sixth, Polanco did more damage, this time with an RBI bloop single that allowed Brian Dozier to score and give the Twins a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, a wild pitch by James Shields with Byron Buxton batting allowed Joe Mauer to score to give the Twins a 3-1 lead.

Ervin Santana was good in this one, going seven innings allowing only two runs, one earned, on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. His lone earned run came in the bottom of the sixth, when Leury Garcia hit a home run to right center to make it a 3-2 game.

The score would stay that way until the eighth, when Taylor Rogers gave up two consecutive one-out doubles, with Yoan Moncada's serving as the game-tying knock that scored Garcia to make it 3-3.

Then in the ninth, with Trevor Hildenberger on the mound, Avisail Garcia singled to right, then Kevan Smith got him over to second. Hildenberger then intentionally walked Yolmer Sanchez, bringing up Tim Anderson. Anderson hit the second pitch on the ground into left field, allowing Avisail Garcia to score, defeating the Twins 4-3.

The Twins look to win the series on Thursday, finally ending this five-game set at 7:10, with Jose Berrios (11-5) on the mound against Derek Holland (6-13).