Rochester woman helps others after losing 3rd family member to brain tumor

The napkin Kuhlmann received from a man that says, "One person can change the world. That person can be you!"

Tragedy struck a third time for a Rochester woman, who -- after losing her husband and brother to brain tumors -- recently lost her mother-in-law to one too. But she's making sure their legacies live on, by helping others.

Shelly Kuhlmann's husband, Mike, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2006.

"It certainly completely rocked our world," said Kuhlmann. "We had never known anybody with a brain tumor. We had no idea how to even navigate this diagnosis."

Mike passed away just two years later.

"He was very vibrant, very happy guy, and everybody loved being around him," Kuhlmann recalled. "He really loved life, lived life to the fullest."

Then in spring 2009, Kuhlmann's brother, Nick, was diagnosed with a brain tumor as well. He died just a few months later. Nick was a teacher at Lourdes High School.

"Our family was kind of reeling from one event to the next. We had my husband's death, my brother's diagnosis, my father died shortly after that, and then my brother died a few months after that. So we were really going through a traumatic time," said Kuhlmann.

In October 2016, her late husband's mother, Nancy, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor. She passed away in July this year.

"You know, I think that the day I got the news that she had the brain tumor, it literally took me to my knees. I had to grab onto something. I was out shopping and I just really did not know how to process that information," Kuhlmann said. "[Nancy] was really the life of the party. People gravitated to her."

Despite the triple dose of tragedy, Kuhlmann wants to help others going through similar situations. So her organization, Brains Together for a Cure (BTFC), has been holding an annual walk, which raises money for brain tumor research.

Kuhlmann and her team have donated about $800,000 to Mayo Clinic since 2007. The money goes to research projects that are carefully chosen by the BTFC board of directors.

Last year's walk was BTFC's largest event ever, with about 1,000 people taking part. Kuhlmann said she couldn't have done it without so many dedicated volunteers.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the RCTC Fieldhouse. On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. In addition to a 5K walk, there will be 5K and 10K runs, as well as silent auctions.

Kuhlmann says those affected by brain tumors can attend her support group, which meets every month at the Hope Lodge in Rochester. Kuhlmann's husband started the group before passing away. The next meeting will be on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

During one of the support group meetings, a man who attended wrote an inspiring message for Kuhlmann.

"He had come to the support group at the Hope Lodge with his mother one month. I was speaking and he was writing furiously on this napkin. When I was done talking, he handed it to me. And it says, 'One person can change the world. That person can be you!'," recalled Kuhlmann. "I think what he meant was the work that we do at the support group is so important, and if I changed his mother's world or his world that morning, that that was important and we should continue to do that."

Kuhlmann now has that napkin framed in her office for inspiration.