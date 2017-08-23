Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Martin County, county placed in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Martin County, county placed in an emergency quarantine

Posted:
(KTTC) -

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine, after finding emerald ash borer northeast of Welcome.

The quarantine is meant to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county, which reduces the risk of spreading EAB.

EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. 

There are currently 15 other Minnesota counties under full or partial quarantine.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.