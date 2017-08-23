The National Farmers Union begin initiative aimed at supporting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

The National Farmers Union begin initiative aimed at supporting homegrown renewable energy sources

The transition to a homegrown, renewable energy future for America is underway.

The National Farmers Union began an initiative Wednesday to advance federal policies that support homegrown and home-produced renewable energy sources.

It promotes solutions for expanding markets for higher blends of ethanol, like E30, and advanced bio-fuels.

Veteran environment policy specialist Anne Steckel led the effort.

Steckel said the modern bio-fuels industry brings billions of dollars of capital investment and thousands of jobs to struggling rural communities.

