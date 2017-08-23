Driver escapes through sun roof after afternoon crash in Rochest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Driver escapes through sun roof after afternoon crash in Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

No one is seriously hurt after a mid-afternoon crash in Northwest Rochester.

An SUV was trying to turn left onto 37th St. NW from 21st Ave. NW when a minivan struck it.

According to Rochester Police, both vehicles had a green lights.

The SUV ended up on it's side, and Rochester Fire said the driver was able to get himself out, through the sun roof of his car.

The driver sustained some injuries to his left arm. However, the people in the minivan were not injured.

