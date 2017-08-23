New deputy sworn into Mower County Sheriff's Office

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine, after finding emerald ash borer northeast of Welcome.More >>
The transition to a homegrown, renewable energy future for America is underway.More >>
No one is seriously hurt after a mid-afternoon crash in Northwest Rochester.More >>
There's a new deputy working to keep the streets of Mower County safe.More >>
According to the Austin Police, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 11th Ave. NW and 5th St. NW.More >>
The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin livestreaming oral arguments in its chambers.More >>
Officials of the Minnesota State Fair want to assure fair-goers that the Midway rides are safe.More >>
ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near an I-90 exit ramp.More >>
A Southeast Minnesota man was killed in a four-vehicle wreck in Iowa over the weekend. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Amelvin Vicente, who is "believed to be from Albert Lea," died in the crash on Interstate 35, two miles south of Dows in Franklin County.More >>
According to the Austin Police, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 11th Ave. NW and 5th St. NW.More >>
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.More >>
Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE)'s first meeting Tuesday night was all about organizing the groups goals. They want to help people realize they have the power to change things, starting with affordable housing.More >>
