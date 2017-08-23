New deputy sworn into Mower County Sheriff's Office

There's a new deputy working to keep the streets of Mower County safe.

On Wednesday, Deputy Tyler Wilson was sworn into duty. He was there along with Sheriff Terese Amazi who conducted the ceremony along with other members of law enforcement.

His family was there to celebrate with him, and his mother and father were the two witnesses to sign the certificate that makes it all official.

Deputy Wilson has been working in Albert Lea, but he grew up in Austin.