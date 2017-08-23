1 man arrested after Austin police say he was involved in a hit-and-run

Police arrest a man they said was involved in a hit-and-run in Austin.

According to the Austin Police, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 11th Ave. NW and 5th St. NW. The victim told police the accident was driving east on 11th Ave. NW when she was hit by a Mercury Mountaineer.

The two pulled over, but when the woman got out, the other driver took off.

A witness gave police the license plate number, which led them to 55-year-old Daniel Wear. The car belonged to Wear's girlfriend.

Wear faces multiple charges, including driving without a license.

He's currently being held in the Mower County Jail.