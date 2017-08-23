Bystander shot, injured near downtown Minneapolis bus stop - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Bystander shot, injured near downtown Minneapolis bus stop

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.

Authorities say the man happened to be standing near two other men who were arguing about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the arguing men shot at the other and missed, hitting the bystander in the hip.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal says the man underwent surgery at a hospital. His condition wasn't known, and he wasn't immediately identified.

No arrests were immediately made.

