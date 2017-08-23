1 person taken to the hospital after accident near I-90 exit

Officials of the Minnesota State Fair want to assure fair-goers that the Midway rides are safe.More >>
ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near an I-90 exit ramp.More >>
One of Rochester's parks is getting a makeover this week, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves. East Park was selected out of two others in Rochester to get the upgrades. The T'wolves "New Era. New Courts" program is aimed at making outdoor basketball more popular across the state.More >>
A Southeast Minnesota man was killed in a four-vehicle wreck in Iowa over the weekend. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Amelvin Vicente, who is "believed to be from Albert Lea," died in the crash on Interstate 35, two miles south of Dows in Franklin County.More >>
Two area cities and one local county are getting a financial boost for their emergency services after several grants were announced Tuesday morning.More >>
A relatively new group to the Rochester scene meets tonight, hoping to bring low and moderate income people together to address concerns regarding affordable housing.More >>
If you're like millions of others you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event. But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs?More >>
One Rochester basketball court is set to get a makeover, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
A Southeast Minnesota man was killed in a four-vehicle wreck in Iowa over the weekend. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Amelvin Vicente, who is "believed to be from Albert Lea," died in the crash on Interstate 35, two miles south of Dows in Franklin County.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
It's rare that Mayor Ardell Brede uses his veto power, but we saw that earlier in august and after Monday night's meeting, both of his vetoes stand with two 4-3 votes.More >>
Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE)'s first meeting Tuesday night was all about organizing the groups goals. They want to help people realize they have the power to change things, starting with affordable housing.More >>
If you're like millions of others you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event. But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs?More >>
Two area cities and one local county are getting a financial boost for their emergency services after several grants were announced Tuesday morning.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
