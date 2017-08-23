After getting maximum extension offer, Wiggins reportedly fires his agent

After being offered a maximum five-year, $148-million contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, shooting guard Andrew Wiggins filed paperwork with the National Basketball Players Association to terminate his relationship with agent Bill Duffy, according to ESPN.

The young star's apparent decision to cut ties with BDA Sports comes after a three-year relationship.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it is unclear when Wiggins will sign the deal that is currently on the table.

NBA agents can charge players as much as four percent commission on contracts and Duffy told ESPN he's aware of other agencies trying to connect with Wiggins, perhaps with inducements.