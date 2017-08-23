Twins' three home runs spoil Giolito's debut in 4-1 win

The Minnesota Twins used the long ball to spoil top prospect Lucas Giolito's (L, 0-1) White Sox debut, as they won the third game of this five-game set, 4-1.

The Twins' Brian Dozier got hit by a pitch to start the first inning, but Giolito retired the Twins in order to finish the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, the White Sox got on the board. Yoan Moncada hit a one-out double to right, then after advancing to third on a Jose Abreu lineout to center, he scored when Kyle Gibson (W, 7-10) threw a wild pitch during Nicky Delmonico's at-bat to make it 1-0.

After that, Gibson shut down the White Sox while the Twins offense took Giolito deep three times.

In the fourth, Jorge Polanco was the first to strike, hitting a home run to center to make it 1-1, his third home run in as many games.

Then Kennys Vargas hit his ninth home run of the year in the fifth to give the Twins a 2-1 lead, and Eddie Rosario socked a two-run shot to center field on the first pitch he saw in the sixth to stretch the Twins lead to 4-1.

Gibson was just as important to this victory as the home run, as he went seven innings, giving up just the one run on seven hits, while walking one and striking out eight.

Meanwhile, Giolito went six innings, giving up four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking none in his first start with the White Sox.

After Gibson left in the seventh, Trevor Hildenberger tossed a perfect eighth, and Matt Belisle (S, 4) earned a save with a scoreless ninth to seal the 4-1 victory.

The Twins and White Sox play the second to last game in Chicago Wednesday, this time with veterans taking the mound for both teams, as James Shields (2-4) will face Ervin Santana (13-7) at 7:10 at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago.