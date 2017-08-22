CURE gathers to begin community organization for affordable housing

A Southeast Minnesota man was killed in a four-vehicle wreck in Iowa over the weekend. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Amelvin Vicente, who is "believed to be from Albert Lea," died in the crash on Interstate 35, two miles south of Dows in Franklin County.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.More >>
It's rare that Mayor Ardell Brede uses his veto power, but we saw that earlier in august and after Monday night's meeting, both of his vetoes stand with two 4-3 votes.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
One Rochester basketball court is set to get a makeover, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
If you're like millions of others you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event. But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs?More >>
