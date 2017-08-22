CURE gathers to begin community organization for affordable housing

Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE)'s first meeting Tuesday night was all about organizing the groups goals.

They want to help people realize they have the power to change things, starting with affordable housing.

For many of the people gathered there the problem was very real, from difficulties finding apartments with cheap rent, to unexpected rent hikes and not being able to afford buying a home.

Since this was their first meeting they wanted folks to gauge how important certain goals were.

They listed their community concerns as affordable housing, transportation, safe neighborhoods, youth programs and receiving a living wage.

And some of the leaders think that this time, change will come.

"In the first place I was interested when I got the call about it," Nancy Adams, one of CURE's leaders, said. "Then when I found out that SEIU, it's under the umbrella of SEIU, I had all the faith in the world in that union to get things done, to care about people and to take care of people."

The group is hoping to meet with city councilman Mark Bilderback soon.

Their hope is that way they can start making their voices heard and encourage the city council to make affordable housing one of their goals as well.

If you're interested in learning more about CURE and taking part in their efforts, they'll be having a community picnic on labor day at Bear Creek Park from 11 am to 2 pm.