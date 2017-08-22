Rochester's East Park basketball courts getting facelift

One of Rochester's parks is getting a makeover this week, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
East Park was selected out of two others in Rochester to get the upgrades. The T'wolves "New Era. New Courts" program is aimed at making outdoor basketball more popular across the state.
Volunteers from U.S. Bank and 'Rebuilding Together Twin Cities' were hard at work Tuesday morning giving the courts some cosmetic and structural repairs. Those include resurfacing the basketball courts and installing new glass backboards, new hoops, nets, and the Timberwolves logo.
"Having a nice center park that serves the neighborhood having the courts be up and looking somewhat professional, looking fairly high quality enhances the image of the neighborhood, gives the people of the neighborhood a sense of purpose, a sense of people care," said Tony Sjogren, the project director. "So, every time we do one of these kinds of repairs we figure that we're helping the neighborhoods and helping the communities lift themselves up. If it's a house at a time or a basketball court at a time or a garden at a time."
The Timberwolves are also rehabilitating basketball courts in Moorhead and in the Twin Cities.
The two day project in Rochester wraps up on Thursday when it will be unveiled to the public.
