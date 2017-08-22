Southeast Minnesota man killed in 4-vehicle Iowa crash

A Southeast Minnesota man was killed in a four-vehicle wreck in Iowa over the weekend.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Amelvin Vicente, who is "believed to be from Albert Lea," died in the crash on Interstate 35, two miles south of Dows in Franklin County. It happened at about 4:42 a.m. Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says in its report that Vicente was driving southbound on I-35 when his pickup went off the road. Vicente then over-corrected to the left and then to the right, causing his truck to barrel roll down the southbound travel lanes, the report says.

Vicente's pickup came to rest in the right-hand lane. Due to the darkness at the time, a van driver going southbound did not see Vicente's truck and crashed into it, pushing Vicente's pickup into the left-hand lane before it was hit by two more vehicles, the Iowa State Patrol says.

Vicente died at the scene, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the van driver, a 48-year-old Lynn Marie Vadnais, from Stacy, Minn., was airlifted to Rochester. Her passenger, 61-year-old Kevin John Vadnais, also of Stacy, was taken to Franklin General Hospital, the report says.

The driver of the third vehicle refused treatment. The driver of the fourth vehicle, a 68-year-old man from Littleton, Colo., was taken to a hospital in Iowa Falls.