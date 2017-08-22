2 area fire departments and 1 sheriff's office receive financial boost with several grants

Two area cities and one local county are getting a financial boost for their emergency services after several grants were announced Tuesday morning.

The St. Charles Fire Department will receive $2,000 to purchase firefighter health and safety equipment. St. Charles firefighters were among those involved in this training exercise in April.

The Mantorville Fire Department will receive more than $1,900 to purchase protective hoods for firefighters.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is the recipient of a $1,700 grant to purchase water search and rescue equipment. That agency played a role in the massive response to the boating accident on the Mississippi River that claimed two lives earlier this month.

Each agency had to demonstrate how the grants would improve public safety in order to receive the money.