New group looks to bring low and moderate income people together to talk affordable housing

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A relatively new group to the Rochester scene meets tonight, hoping to bring low and moderate income people together to address concerns regarding affordable housing.

Communities United for Rochester's Empowerment or CURE is affiliated with the Mayo Healthcare worker's Union, or SEIU.

The group wants to serve as a voice for people as politicians and businesses make decisions about the future of housing.

This first community meeting begins at 6:30 tonight at the Eagles Club in Rochester. 

