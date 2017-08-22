Minnesota Timberwolves refurbishing Rochester’s East Park courts

One Rochester basketball court is set to get a makeover, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After a fan vote earlier this month, East Park's two basketball courts were selected to receive the upgrades, which include a new paint job and backboards.

It's a part of the team's "New Era. New Courts" program, which aims to make outdoor basketball more popular across Minnesota.

The two-day construction project will be unveiled this Thursday.

The Timberwolves are also refurbishing a court in Moorhead and in the Twin Cities.

