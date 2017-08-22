Burned bones found in rural Missouri identified as teen's

If you're like millions of others you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event. But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs?More >>
One Rochester basketball court is set to get a makeover, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.More >>
Minnesota regulators have released proposed rule changes meant to protect wild rice from sulfate pollution.More >>
A preliminary report about an explosion at a Minneapolis school says a maintenance worker smelled natural gas and used a radio to tell others to evacuate just a minute before the blast.More >>
Minnesota Republican state Sen. David Osmek has announced a campaign for governor.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
A Minnesota veteran who lost his sight after roadside bomb exploded while he was serving in Iraq has a new home. The Homes For Our Troops group gave Eric Marts the key for a new house during a ceremony Saturday in Moorhead. Marts and his wife, Bobbie, had been living in trailer park along with Eric's guide dog, Deacon. Marts has a radio show on WDAY-AM in Fargo that is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans. Marts was a guest of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota during th...More >>
It's rare that Mayor Ardell Brede uses his veto power, but we saw that earlier in august and after Monday night's meeting, both of his vetoes stand with two 4-3 votes.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
The CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin says he understands the concerns of residents who are upset over the consolidation of hospital services, and recognizes the need for better community engagement. "I live in Albert Lea. I raise my family here so I understand the concerns that are being raised," said Dr. Mark Ciota.More >>
