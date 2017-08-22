Republican state Sen. David Osmek announces bid for governor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Republican state Sen. David Osmek announces bid for governor

Posted:
Sen. David Osmek Sen. David Osmek
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota Republican state Sen. David Osmek has announced a campaign for governor.

Osmek works as a project manager for United Health Group. He's currently serving his second term in the state Senate.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has decided against seeking a third term.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.