Twins split Chicago double header

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox played a double-header on Eclipse Day Monday, with the White Sox taking game one 7-6 while the Twins took game two 10-2.

Tim Melville got roughed up for the Twins, as he gave up five runs over his 3.1 innings.

Melville gave up two in the first on Avisail Garcia's two-run single, then three in the fourth when Yolmer Sanchez hit a three-run home run to right center to make it a 5-1 game.

After Mellville was removed the White Sox would add two more in the fifth, with Jose Abreu hitting his 25th of the year, becoming the first White Sox player to hit 25 home runs in each of his first four MLB season, becoming the 10th MLB player to achieve that feat. Then Sanchez drove in Nicky Delmonico with a sacrifice fly to make it a 7-1 game.

The Twins mounted a comeback effort with sacrifice flies in the sixth and seventh by Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton to cut the deficit to 7-3, and then they cut the deficit to one when Jorge Polanco would hit a three-run home run to left center to make it 7-6.

However the Twins couldn't put a runner on against Juan Minaya would would retire the Twins 1-2-3 to end the game, and earn his third save in a 7-6 win.

Game two was a different story for the Twins as they were the ones to jump out to a big lead.

The Twins went down in order in the top of the first in White Sox's starter Carson Fullmer (L, 0-1) first professional start. In the second the Twins roughed up the rookie, scored six runs on two three-run home runs, the first off the bat of Jorge Polanco, his second of the double-header, and the second three-run shot came off the bat of Brian Dozier to give the Twins a 6-0 lead.

Fullmer wouldn't get out of the second, as he only went 1.1 innings, allowing six runs on four hits, while walking three.

The six runs would be more than enough for the Twins Dillon Gee (W, 1-0).

Gee tossed six innings of two-hit ball, allowing one run while striking out four.

The Twins added one run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth, as Byron Buxton and Jason Castro would go yard in the fifth and sixth.

Gee left the game with a 9-0 lead and gave way to Tyler Duffey (S, 1) who tossed the final three innings to earn the save, allowing only one run on one hit and a walk, while striking out two in the eventual 10-2 victory.

The Twins sand White Sox play the third game of a five game series Tuesday night at 7:10, as another young White Sox starter will make a first career start, this time former best pitching prospect in baseball, Lucas Giolito, against the Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (6-10).