Rochester City Council can't overturn vetoes; censures councilman

It's rare that Mayor Ardell Brede uses his veto power, but we saw that earlier in August and after Monday night's meeting, both of his vetoes stand with two 4-3 votes.

The mayor said he decided to veto the live streaming option of Room 104 for a couple reasons: money, risk of technical failure and excessive transparency.

Those that stood against the mayor said that there's no such thing as excessive transparency in local politics.

They also said that the risk of failure shouldn't stop them and in terms of money, the funds would come from a source intended for televising meetings.

As for the Kutzky House, the mayor said that there's nothing more the city can legally do to protect the house.

However council members said the denial of the demolition permit was supposed to be a way to get the developers back in to the conversation.

Some said they were very disappointed that the developers have not come to the meetings nor spoken with neighbors to come to an agreement.

While they let the veto stand, they didn't approve a demolition permit, ultimately sealing the Kutzky House's fate.

"I think what happens is we'll run out of our time clock and they'll be allowed to demo the house," Councilman Mark Bilderback, said. "What they'll still have to do is come back in front of us and let us know what they want to do. So if they wish to build a single family home or the park, that's still going to have to come back in front of the council."

One of the other main issues discussed was that of the Ethical Practice Board's findings on Councilman Michael Wojcik's violation.

Some city council members found issue with the fact that the board applied a part of the Code of Ethics, citing a lack of "full cooperation with other public officials and employees."

They said that rule in the Code is too broad and could set forth a rush of complaints on all members of the council.

Ultimately the council voted 4-2 for censure, or a formal statement of disapproval, against Wojcik, a move he says is mostly political.

"At this point, I think everyone who watches this understand that this is purely a political decision, and ultimately my peers were very outspoken on we need to have a fair process that's in place," Wojcik said. "The most important thing is they can slap me on the wrist but what they can't do is they cant remove my commitment to overseeing these public dollars."

City Council did not say when the official statement would be released.

This censure ruling is the third in almost 30 years.

Council members said they will review the wording that they thought was too broad, possibly in November.

