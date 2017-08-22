Mayo Clinic Health System discusses public's concerns over Albert Lea hospital

It's rare that Mayor Ardell Brede uses his veto power, but we saw that earlier in august and after Monday night's meeting, both of his vetoes stand with two 4-3 votes.More >>
It's rare that Mayor Ardell Brede uses his veto power, but we saw that earlier in august and after Monday night's meeting, both of his vetoes stand with two 4-3 votes.More >>
The CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin says he understands the concerns of residents who are upset over the consolidation of hospital services, and recognizes the need for better community engagement. "I live in Albert Lea. I raise my family here so I understand the concerns that are being raised," said Dr. Mark Ciota.More >>
The CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin says he understands the concerns of residents who are upset over the consolidation of hospital services, and recognizes the need for better community engagement. "I live in Albert Lea. I raise my family here so I understand the concerns that are being raised," said Dr. Mark Ciota.More >>
Officials have announced the winner of online balloting for new license plates that will grace Iowa vehicles in the years to come.More >>
Officials have announced the winner of online balloting for new license plates that will grace Iowa vehicles in the years to come.More >>
The 11 day event set an attendance record, with more than 1.13 million people visiting the event in Des Moines.More >>
The 11 day event set an attendance record, with more than 1.13 million people visiting the event in Des Moines.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>