Mayo Clinic Health System discusses public's concerns over Albert Lea hospital

The CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin says he understands the concerns of residents who are upset over the consolidation of hospital services, and recognizes the need for better community engagement.

"I live in Albert Lea. I raise my family here so I understand the concerns that are being raised," said Dr. Mark Ciota. "I think that we, or I, could've done a much better job initially of educating the community on the challenges that we face, not just in Albert Lea and Austin, but in rural health care in general. And I think some of these changes would have been understood better."

Mayo Clinic Health System announced in June it will consolidate its Albert Lea campus' ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.The process will take place over several years, beginning in October with the ICU.

"We were not afforded the opportunity to discuss alternative options for care in Albert Lea, and if there are other avenues for funding or for the community or the county to fund some of the losses that Mayo might be seeing," said Albert Lea City Manager Chad Adams. "We certainly deserve some answers to how some of those decisions were made and what the impact is going to be on the community."

But Dr. Mark Ciota says moving Albert Lea's ICU to Austin can be beneficial.

"We have two ICUs that are very excellent ICUs in both Albert Lea and Austin. But their size limits how sick a patient can be, and so combining them allows us to not transfer up to 300 to 400 patients a year from this geographic area to Rochester," said Dr. Ciota. "And so our goal is to retain as much as we can in Albert Lea and Austin."

However, many Albert Lea residents have been protesting over the consolidation of services. This has caught the attention of high-profile lawmakers like Congressman Tim Walz, who held a round table discussion on Jul. 31 in Albert Lea, as well as Gov. Mark Dayton, who said in a joint statement with Lt. Gov. Tina Smith that they have "serious concerns."

"We think it's critical. We think it's wonderful as well too how we've been able to as a community -- and I think this goes far beyond what the city and county have done. It's been the community members, members of the Save Our Hospital group who've reached out to all those offices via emails, phone calls, letters -- that we've got the attention and that they're generally recognizing that there were some missteps made by Mayo in terms of how they rolled this out," said Adams.

Dr. Ciota said Mayo Clinic Health System is still committed to providing quality care at its Albert Lea location. Mayo announced on Monday a series of investments, including $720,000 to improve the hospital's Cancer Center, $2.75 million for a new campus cooling plant, and $600,000 for a new CT scanner.

Despite the new investments, leaders in Albert Lea still worry about the impact of the consolidation of hospital services. So on Monday morning, they met with Attorney General Lori Swanson and other state officials to discuss options.

"She actually had some great advice as well as did the Department of Health on certain approaches that we might be able to take even outside of their office," Adams said. "She talked a little bit about the things that they're going to be reviewing, and they're still in the very preliminary stages following their letter."

On Aug. 16, the Office of the Attorney General sent a letter to Mayo Clinic requesting certain documents and information pertaining to the consolidation of hospital services. The AG's Office asked Mayo to respond by Aug. 30.

To improve community engagement, Mayo Clinic Health System has announced the creation of a community stakeholder panel that will be meeting over the next several months. Below is the full statement:

We appreciate the interest from elected officials in the challenges we’re facing in rural health. These challenges are not unique to southeast Minnesota or to Mayo Clinic Health System, and the changes we’re making are intended to keep both the Albert Lea and Austin campuses viable and available to current and future generations of patients. We recognize the need to further engage the community, and have taken steps to do so, including formation of a community stakeholder panel with city and county representation. We are also meeting with local business groups and service clubs to listen and address concerns.

As for whether the consolidation of services will lead to job losses, Dr. Ciota said, "When we modeled this initially, when we get all done, we think the total number of jobs between Albert Lea and Austin will be identical or maybe five to six more. We have 2,000 now. So we think we're going to end up with 2,007. But during these transitions, there will be some shifting of where people's work goes."