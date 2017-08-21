Traffic slowed on Highway 63 due to rush hour crash

Traffic was slowed down for commuters Monday evening after an accident.

This incident occurred on Highway 63 just south of the 48th Street Southwest bridge, around 4:30.

A car went into the ditch on the right side of the road, backing up traffic for nearly a half hour until the scene was cleared.

Conditions were slippery at the time of the incident.

There didn't appear to be any injuries.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.