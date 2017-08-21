Iowa State Fair sets new attendance record - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State Fair sets new attendance record

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -

It was a record setting year at the Iowa State Fair.

The 11 day event set an attendance record, with more than 1.13 million people visiting the event in Des Moines. This topped the previous record of 1.11 million set back in 2015.

The busiest day brought in more than 120,000 visitors, on Saturday, August 12th.

The Iowa State fair's been around since 1854.

