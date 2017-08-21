Man faces several charges after nurses tell police he was hiding meth in his buttocks

A man is in custody after police said he was hiding meth in his buttocks.

According to Rochester Police, a patrol officer was on the 100 block of 8th Ave. SE, when he recognized a driver, who they had previously arrested for driving without a license. The officer pulled the vehicle over and the driver, 36-year-old Michael Antwan Common, confirmed he didn't have a valid driver's license.

RPD said they have stopped Common for driving without a license seven times since the beginning of May.

During the traffic stop, Common told the officer he had a stomach ache. The officer was worried by this because Common had used drugs in the past. The officer then took Common into custody for continued criminal act. While Common was in the police car, he complained of pain again. The officer called Gold Cross and they took him to St. Marys.

Later on, when the officer went to the hospital, he heard a struggle inside one of the rooms. When he went inside, the nurses were trying to prevent Common from putting something into his mouth. The officer said it looked like Common was reaching in his armpit for drugs. The officer told him to let it go but Common ripped the bag open and released meth powder into the air.

The officer ingested some of the airborne meth but was able to get control of the situation by pulling out his taser. The officer would get treatment for the meth.

Officers would later document finding 47.1 grams of meth, mostly on the floor. Nurses told the officer that Common was holding the meth in his buttocks. They also found 27.6 grams of cocaine on Common. They were wrapped into seven individual packages.

Common faces two counts of 1st degree sale crimes, 2nd degree controlled substance possession, 3rd degree driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.