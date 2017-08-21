Mayo Clinic Health System announces multi-million dollar investment in Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.

The announcement came minutes after Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith released a statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, the investment includes: $720,000 in improvements to the Cancer Center, $2.75 million dollars in a campus cooling plant, building short stay observation beds near the Emergency Department, a new CT scanner, and a remodeling project for moving the Inpatient Psychiatric Unit from Austin to Albert Lea. The transition will bring 10-12 additional overnight patients per day.

“We are a committed part of this community, and we take very seriously our responsibility to provide high-quality local care in a changing rural health care landscape,” said Mark Ciota, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea and Austin. “These investments are an important step in that direction. As the population ages, cancer care will be needed more than ever, and Albert Lea is positioned to grow as a state-of-the-art cancer care hub.”

Annie Sadosty, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota, noted, “There is a growing need for behavioral health and addiction care; these diseases touch every community and most families at some time in life. Helping these patients, who are among the most vulnerable in our communities, is an important part of Mayo’s mission of hope and healing.” Regarding the combined positive impact of these Albert Lea campus improvements, Dr. Sadosty said, “These investments – and more to come in the future – are evidence that we are here to stay. Working with the community, we are committed to maintaining a strong medical center and contributing to a healthy, vibrant Albert Lea.”

All of this happening as Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is scheduled to meet with city and county leaders today regarding the transition.