Homeless man arrested, police say he assaulted victim while claiming to be Jesus

A homeless man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a person.

According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE. There, a 36-year-old victim, from Rochester, was walking west on a bike path near a bridge, when he saw a white man coming from the opposite way.

When the two met, the white man asked the victim for his name and then asked if he could walk with the victim. The victim agreed and they started walking west. During the walk, the suspect asked the victim where he was going. The victim didn't respond but did notice the suspect clench his fist and what appeared to be an object. That when the victim started walking the other way and eventually ran to a marsh area.

The suspect followed and pushed the victim down and held his head underwater as he punched him and clenched his throat. The victim told police that the suspect told him "He was Jesus and God can't help him." He also told the victim, he was going to die.

Each time the victim tried to get up, the suspect would push him back down. The victim then asked the suspect what he wanted and gave the suspect his phone.

During the investigation, officers were able to find a person matching the witness' description on the 1900 block of Marion Road in Rochester. When officers approached the man, he started acting angry and then ran into traffic.

Officers were able to catch the man and take him into custody. Officers identified the man as 36-year-old Eugene Victor McLain, homeless. He faces simple robbery felony, terroristic threats, 5th degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

The victim sustained minor injuries.