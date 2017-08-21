Gov. Dayton and Lt. Gov. Smith release joint statement about Mayo Clinic's decision in Albert Lea

Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.

The statement came on the day Attorney General Lori Swanson was scheduled to visit Albert Lea and discuss the topic with city and county officials. Below is their joint statement.

“We have serious concerns about Mayo Clinic’s decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital, and how this decision will impact the community."

“Mayo Clinic owes it to the Albert Lea community, and any community it serves, to engage the public in an open discussion about the impact of its business decisions on people. Minnesotans in Albert Lea rely on Mayo Clinic for essential care and services, and they deserve an open discussion, especially when a decision like this affects so many.”