Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Rochester

Deputies deployed spike strips in order to catch a man who sped away from authorities.

The chase began around 11:24 p.m. Friday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane. The deputy pulled up alongside the vehicle to see if the driver, who turned out to be 33-year-old Michael Allen Krause, of St. Paul, was on the cell phone. There was also a passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was 33-year-old Marie Ann Poole, of St. Paul.

Eventually the deputy pulled the vehicle over on the 6000 block of Highway 63 South. During the pull over, when the deputy asked Krause for proof of insurance, Krause sped away. Authorities then chased after Krause. During the chase, deputies said Krause reached speeds of 95 miles-per-hour.

Deputies also noted that at County Road 16, Poole started dumping what appeared to be meth out the window.

Eventually, Krause slowed down to 60 miles-per-hour. At this time, deputies deployed spike strips just south of I-90. The strip hit three of the tires, causing Krause to pull over to the shoulder.

Krause faces fleeing officer in motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, inimical danger to public safety and traffic violations.

Poole faces possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 5th degree controlled substance and aiding an offender.