Man sent to hospital after fuel can catches on fire

A man suffered minor burns after his fuel can caught on fire.

The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a 45-year-old was fueling his race car in his garage with a metal fuel can.

During that time, the can touched the car battery causing it to spark and ignite the gasoline. The man kicked the burning can away from him but it rolled into other fuel cans, igniting them. The man's leg was burned in the process.

While the fire was still going, the man was able to get the race car and trailer out of the garage.

Emergency crews took the man to St. Marys, where he was treated and released.