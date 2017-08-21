Congressman Tim Walz to host annual "Conservation Potluck" - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Congressman Tim Walz to host annual "Conservation Potluck"

Posted:
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Congressman Tim Walz will host his annual "Conservation Potluck" Monday at a Fillmore County Farm.

This is the fifth year the representative has hosted the gathering in Southern Minnesota, aimed at bringing conservation enthusiasts and advocates together to find ways to preserve the area's natural beauty.

The potluck starts at 11:30 a.m., and yes, in case you were wondering, we're told the congressman will take time to observe and enjoy the eclipse when the time comes.  

