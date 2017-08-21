Congressman Tim Walz to host annual "Conservation Potluck"

Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System announces a multi-million dollar series of investment to it Albert Lea campus.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
This is the fifth year the representative has hosted the gathering in Southern Minnesota, aimed at bringing conservation enthusiasts and advocates together to find ways to preserve the area's natural beauty.More >>
This is the fifth year the representative has hosted the gathering in Southern Minnesota, aimed at bringing conservation enthusiasts and advocates together to find ways to preserve the area's natural beauty.More >>
Authorities responded to a shed fire in High Forest Township Friday evening.More >>
Authorities responded to a shed fire in High Forest Township Friday evening.More >>
Officials say Minnesota United owner Bill McGuire has bought the last building that stands in the way of a new professional soccer stadium in St. Paul. St. Paul Authority officials tell the Pioneer Press that McGurie's decision to buy out the mortgage for the Rainbow Foods store will allows the team to demolish the supermarket make room for north edge of the stadium. The move would give McGuire control of the Midway Shopping Center. The $200 million facility will be privately funde...More >>
Officials say Minnesota United owner Bill McGuire has bought the last building that stands in the way of a new professional soccer stadium in St. Paul. St. Paul Authority officials tell the Pioneer Press that McGurie's decision to buy out the mortgage for the Rainbow Foods store will allows the team to demolish the supermarket make room for north edge of the stadium. The move would give McGuire control of the Midway Shopping Center. The $200 million facility will be privately funde...More >>
Several homes in a St. Paul neighborhood were evacuated after police said they found a potential explosive device in a vehicle. The incident happened early Saturday morning in the Payne-Phalen area on the city's east side. Police received a call just before 5 a.m. that a woman had been threatened with a handgun. The suspects escaped in a vehicle by the time officers arrived. Police spokesman Steve Linders says police located the vehicle and arrested two men who were inside. Police f...More >>
Several homes in a St. Paul neighborhood were evacuated after police said they found a potential explosive device in a vehicle. The incident happened early Saturday morning in the Payne-Phalen area on the city's east side. Police received a call just before 5 a.m. that a woman had been threatened with a handgun. The suspects escaped in a vehicle by the time officers arrived. Police spokesman Steve Linders says police located the vehicle and arrested two men who were inside. Police f...More >>
Authorities say a Brooklyn Park woman is in a medically induced coma after she was repeatedly stabbed by her husband in front of their children. The Star Tribune reports that 34-year-old Jethro Gboeah was charged Friday with felony first-degree assault and violating a no contact order in connection with the attack. Police say the children told police they watched their father enter the apartment building, strangle their mother, and say he would kill her before repeatedly stabbing her...More >>
Authorities say a Brooklyn Park woman is in a medically induced coma after she was repeatedly stabbed by her husband in front of their children. The Star Tribune reports that 34-year-old Jethro Gboeah was charged Friday with felony first-degree assault and violating a no contact order in connection with the attack. Police say the children told police they watched their father enter the apartment building, strangle their mother, and say he would kill her before repeatedly stabbing her...More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was heading south on the 4800 block of South Broadway when he saw a vehicle weaving in the right lane.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, near the 1700 block of 20th St. SE.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
The fire took place around 7 p.m., Friday, on the 7400 block of County Road 20 SE near Stewartville.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith release a joint statement on Mayo Clinic's decision to reduce services at their Albert Lea hospital.More >>
The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.More >>
The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.More >>
Authorities say a Brooklyn Park woman is in a medically induced coma after she was repeatedly stabbed by her husband in front of their children. The Star Tribune reports that 34-year-old Jethro Gboeah was charged Friday with felony first-degree assault and violating a no contact order in connection with the attack. Police say the children told police they watched their father enter the apartment building, strangle their mother, and say he would kill her before repeatedly stabbing her...More >>
Authorities say a Brooklyn Park woman is in a medically induced coma after she was repeatedly stabbed by her husband in front of their children. The Star Tribune reports that 34-year-old Jethro Gboeah was charged Friday with felony first-degree assault and violating a no contact order in connection with the attack. Police say the children told police they watched their father enter the apartment building, strangle their mother, and say he would kill her before repeatedly stabbing her...More >>