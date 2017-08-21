Minnesota Attorney General to visit Southeast Minnesota for Mayo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota Attorney General to visit Southeast Minnesota for Mayo Clinic Health System discussion

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Another leader will enter the fray concerning Mayo Clinic's future in Albert Lea.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is meeting with Albert Lea and Freeborn County officials Monday after they requested her office get involved in the proposed transfer of services between Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

According to the Albert Lea Tribune, the Attorney General's office sent a letter to the clinic, asking to clarify its position with a series of 23 questions.

The Attorney General has requested a response by August 30th. 

