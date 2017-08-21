Twins complete sweep of Diamondbacks with 12-4 victory

The Minnesota Twins used a nine-run first and six solid innings from Bartolo Colon to complete a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Byron Buxton got things started in the first inning for the Twins--while batting out of the three hole, Buxton lined a single to center to score Brian Dozier to make it 1-0.

Following Buxton, Eduardo Escobar singled and Mitch Garver walked to load the bases for Jorge Polanco. Polanco then singled up the middle to drive in Buxton and make it a 2-0 game. Max Kepler then came up and doubled to center to score Escobar and Garver, giving the Twins a 4-0 lead.

Chris Gimenez then came up and singled to left to score Polanco and make it 5-0.

Diamondbacks starter T.J. McFarland was then relieved by Braden Shipley who retired Ehire Adrianza with a fly out but then, after walking Brian Dozier to load the bases, Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam to right field to give the Twins a 9-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Twins added one more in the third when Byron Buxton would reach on a fielding error by third baseman Jake Lamb, allowing Gimenez to score to make it 10-0.

In the fourth, the D-Backs used the long ball to nick Colon for their first runs of the game as J.D. Martinez and Brandon Drury hit solo shots to right-center and left-center to make it 10-2, then Adam Rosales doubled to right to score Gregor Blanco to make it 10-3.

In the fifth, Colon would give up another home run, this time to Jake Lamb to make it 10-4, but the Twins responded in the bottom of the inning as Gimenez and Dozier both went deep to make it 12-4.

Arizona added one more run in the ninth, but that would be it in this 12-5 loss to the Twins.

Bartolo Colon got the win, going six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks. The win gave him a win against all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

The loss was charged to McFarland (L, 4-5) who only recorded one out, giving up seven runs on five hits while walking two.

The Twins currently are tied for the second wild card with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, standing 2.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot, and five games back of the Cleveland Indians for the AL Central lead.

The Twins head to Chicago for a double header Monday to face the Chicago White Sox. The Twins wil be sending Tim Melville to the mound for game one against Carlos Rodon (1-4), while Dillon Gee will face Carson Fullmer in game two. First pitch fro game one is at 4:10 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario is the "Player of the Series" once again as he went 6-13 over the weekend, with three runs scored, and a big Grand Slam, his 17th of the year, as well as two doubles and a walk.