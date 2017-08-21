'A day of gratefulness': Rushford residents mark 10 years since flood

Strength, resilience, and the old adage, "Never give up." They were words that the town of Rushford lived by during the devastating flood 10 years ago. And they were words that the town celebrated on Sunday. Rushford residents gathered outside St. Joseph's Catholic Church for a ceremony to mark a decade since the flood that swept through southeastern Minnesota.More >>
A Minnesota veteran who lost his sight after roadside bomb exploded while he was serving in Iraq has a new home. The Homes For Our Troops group gave Eric Marts the key for a new house during a ceremony Saturday in Moorhead. Marts and his wife, Bobbie, had been living in trailer park along with Eric's guide dog, Deacon. Marts has a radio show on WDAY-AM in Fargo that is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans. Marts was a guest of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota during th...More >>
Hundreds of kids played sports and games at Mayo Field in Rochester Saturday evening, all while meeting some star athletes too. The third annual Sportacular Tailgate Challenge ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It was a chance for kids to test their skills in basketball, football, hockey, golf and more.More >>
Hundreds of vendors and visitors were back in Oronoco Saturday for its 45th annual Gold Rush Days. The free antique show features 300 vendors selling furniture, decor, toys and more. And if you missed it Saturday, the show will resume Sunday morning.More >>
Ten years after Rushford's old school was damaged in the 2007 flood, the community celebrated the grand opening of a new one. On Saturday morning, the public got to tour Rushford-Peterson Schools' new 170,000 square-foot facility, which will be home to early education through 12th-grade students.More >>
The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.More >>
The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
