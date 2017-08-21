'A day of gratefulness': Rushford residents mark 10 years since flood

During and after the flood, Montini Hall at St. Joseph's Church became a relief center, where meals were served to victims

Strength, resilience, and the old adage, "Never give up." They were words that the town of Rushford lived by during the devastating flood 10 years ago. And they were words that the town celebrated on Sunday.

Rushford residents gathered outside St. Joseph's Catholic Church for a ceremony to mark a decade since the flood that swept through southeastern Minnesota. The natural disaster caused about $67 million in damage to private property and infrastructure throughout the region and claimed seven lives.

"I was down here shortly after it happened. I remember cows swept in the water, people died, buildings ruined, lives changed forever," said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL - Minn.), who attended the event.

Fortunately, there were no deaths in Rushford.

"We had somebody looking down on us that day for a lot of reasons. We should have lost somebody. We had every chance to lose somebody. And we didn't," said former Rushford Fire Chief Mike Ebner during the event.

But Rushford was devastated nonetheless.

"We were in the mud. Remember that first week how much mud there was? Remember that? Three, four inches of mud all around the city, and dirty, and then the winds blowing, the gusts... the week following the flood, we were just in shock," said Father Joseph Pete at the podium.

According to Rushford Mayor Chris Hallum, roughly half the homes in town were damaged and the business district completely shut down.

"About six o'clock in the morning, I had two neighbors, and my downstairs neighbors are upstairs with me. And we had to get taken up by two firemen in a boat," Hallum recalled. "The water was all over the place. It was something to behold. It really was."

Despite the devastation, hope found a home at Montini Hall, which is a part of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Volunteers worked tirelessly at Montini Hall to provide meals for flood victims as food donations kept coming in via boats.

"We went through two and a half months with meals. The first maybe month and a half to two months were the busiest. And we never ran out of food. We always had what we needed," Father Pete recalled. "I never once asked for food anywhere. Not once. It always came."

"It was a real Godsend for the community," Hallum added.

Now, 10 years later, Rushford residents are celebrating their small-town resilience.

"We saw the worst that nature can do. Then, we saw the best of what human beings could do," said Dwayne Ostrem, one of the speakers at the ceremony. "Can we mark this day as a day of gratefulness?"