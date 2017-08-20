Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Photo: MGN Online
(AP) -

President Donald Trump plans to address the nation on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

The White House says Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia.

Trump and his national security team met Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to reach agreement on a strategy.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that he had made a decision. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, traveling in Afghanstan on Sunday, also said Trump had reached a decision. Mattis declined to discuss specifics before Trump's announcement.

It will be Trump's first formal address to the nation as president, and it follows a period of isolation for Trump following his comments about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 

