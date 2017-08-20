Mason City man gets jail time for hitting Iowa church with car - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mason City man gets jail time for hitting Iowa church with car

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
(AP) -

A man who hit a church with a car while trying to elude police in north-central Iowa's Mason City has been sentenced to roughly a year and a half in jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Solano of Mason City also was fined $630 and ordered to pay restitution to the church.

Solano pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A judge sentenced him to 270-day terms on each count, with those terms to be served one after the other.

Solano was arrested May 21 after he tried to drive away from police responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.  

Officers say Solano drove across Prince of Peace Lutheran Church's yard and hit the corner of the building, reportedly causing more than $1,000 in damage.

