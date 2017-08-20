Blinded veteran from Fargo-Moorhead receives key to new home

A Minnesota veteran who lost his sight after roadside bomb exploded while he was serving in Iraq has a new home.

The Homes For Our Troops group gave Eric Marts the key for a new house during a ceremony Saturday in Moorhead. Marts and his wife, Bobbie, had been living in trailer park along with Eric's guide dog, Deacon.

Marts has a radio show on WDAY-AM in Fargo that is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans.

Marts was a guest of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota during the State of the Union address in 2014. Heitkamp says that Marts is "humble beyond belief" and nobody is more deserving of a new house.