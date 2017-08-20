Minnesotans who work in Wisconsin to receive tax credit

A Minnesota veteran who lost his sight after roadside bomb exploded while he was serving in Iraq has a new home. The Homes For Our Troops group gave Eric Marts the key for a new house during a ceremony Saturday in Moorhead. Marts and his wife, Bobbie, had been living in trailer park along with Eric's guide dog, Deacon. Marts has a radio show on WDAY-AM in Fargo that is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans. Marts was a guest of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota during th...More >>
Hundreds of kids played sports and games at Mayo Field in Rochester Saturday evening, all while meeting some star athletes too. The third annual Sportacular Tailgate Challenge ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It was a chance for kids to test their skills in basketball, football, hockey, golf and more.
Hundreds of vendors and visitors were back in Oronoco Saturday for its 45th annual Gold Rush Days. The free antique show features 300 vendors selling furniture, decor, toys and more. And if you missed it Saturday, the show will resume Sunday morning.
Ten years after Rushford's old school was damaged in the 2007 flood, the community celebrated the grand opening of a new one. On Saturday morning, the public got to tour Rushford-Peterson Schools' new 170,000 square-foot facility, which will be home to early education through 12th-grade students.
Officials say Minnesota United owner Bill McGuire has bought the last building that stands in the way of a new professional soccer stadium in St. Paul. St. Paul Authority officials tell the Pioneer Press that McGurie's decision to buy out the mortgage for the Rainbow Foods store will allows the team to demolish the supermarket make room for north edge of the stadium. The move would give McGuire control of the Midway Shopping Center. The $200 million facility will be privately funde
Authorities responded to a shed fire in High Forest Township Friday evening.
The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.
Hundreds of vendors and visitors were back in Oronoco Saturday for its 45th annual Gold Rush Days. The free antique show features 300 vendors selling furniture, decor, toys and more. And if you missed it Saturday, the show will resume Sunday morning.More >>
Hundreds of kids played sports and games at Mayo Field in Rochester Saturday evening, all while meeting some star athletes too. The third annual Sportacular Tailgate Challenge ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It was a chance for kids to test their skills in basketball, football, hockey, golf and more.More >>
The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
