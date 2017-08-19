Sportacular Tailgate Challenge raises money for mentoring program

Hundreds of kids played sports and games at Mayo Field in Rochester Saturday evening, all while meeting some star athletes too.

The third annual Sportacular Tailgate Challenge ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It was a chance for kids to test their skills in basketball, football, hockey, golf and more. There was even a silent auction. Families also got to meet former Vikings players and other athletes.

The money raised during the event benefits the Rochester chapter of Bolder Options, an organization that mentors and empowers young people to help them make smart choices. The president of Bolder Options is Rochester native and former Green Bay Packers running back Darrell Thompson.

"Our goal is to introduce kids to a healthy lifestyle through running, biking, tutoring, homework, and quite honesty, interaction with a positive adult role model," Thompson explained. "If you don't have a mentor, you don't have what we might call that wise and trusted friend involved in your life. Someone that has that young person's best interest at heart, and someone to give them some sage counsel. I mean, sometimes you just need somebody to bounce your ideas off of. I still have people that I count on as mentors and I think I'm doing okay. But sometimes, I just need advice."

Thompson hoped to raise $35,000 this year. Mayo Clinic provided a grant to help make the event possible.