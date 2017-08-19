Oronoco Gold Rush Days drawing people from around the country - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Oronoco Gold Rush Days drawing people from around the country

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

Hundreds of vendors and visitors were back in Oronoco Saturday for its 45th annual Gold Rush Days.

The free antique show features 300 vendors selling furniture, decor, toys and more. And if you missed it Saturday, the show will resume Sunday morning.

The event is attracting folks from all over the country, including Missouri resident Steve Goodlet, who drove five hours to get there. And he's been doing it for the past seven years.

"Well, I think the heritage that many of our people had, like with this furniture and things like that, those ways that they made that furniture -- they handcrafted it, things like that -- you don't see much of that in modern day anymore," said Goodlet. "And I like history and I like heritage, and I think antiques take you back to the time when people had to do a lot more handwork and maybe material things meant a little bit more at that time. That's why I like it."

Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days kicked off on Friday. Its last day is Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

