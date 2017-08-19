Rushford-Peterson district celebrates grand opening of new schoo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rushford-Peterson district celebrates grand opening of new school

By Chris Yu, Reporter
RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) -

Ten years after Rushford's old school was damaged in the 2007 flood, the community celebrated the grand opening of a new one.

On Saturday morning, the public got to tour Rushford-Peterson Schools' new 170,000 square-foot facility, which will be home to early education through 12th-grade students. The school, located at 1000 Pine Meadows Ln., features two gymnasiums, a 415-seat theater, agriculture and science labs, a state-of-the-art media center and more.

Plus, it boasts a design that lets in a lot of natural light and the latest technologies to improve education.

"Well, the unique thing about it is that it's a completely programmable building so it has an automated security system, the air and temperature controls are all automatic and programmable, as well as the lights. So they've done a great job of embracing the use of technology in this new construction," said Superintendent Chuck Ehler. "The last 10 years have been a long and arduous journey, but as you can see [Saturday], it's well worth it."

Construction cost $33.8 million and took 22 months to complete.

