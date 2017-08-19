Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in front of children - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in front of children

By KTTC Newsroom
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities say a Brooklyn Park woman is in a medically induced coma after she was repeatedly stabbed by her husband in front of their children.

The Star Tribune reports that 34-year-old Jethro Gboeah was charged Friday with felony first-degree assault and violating a no contact order in connection with the attack. Police say the children told police they watched their father enter the apartment building, strangle their mother, and say he would kill her before repeatedly stabbing her.

Police found the victim bleeding profusely from stab wounds to her neck, chin, left arm, stomach and back. She was stabbed about 30 times.

Gboeah is held in the Hennepin County jail in lieu of $200,000. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer.

