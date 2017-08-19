Homes in St. Paul area evacuated because of pipe bomb scare

Several homes in a St. Paul neighborhood were evacuated after police said they found a potential explosive device in a vehicle.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the Payne-Phalen area on the city's east side. Police received a call just before 5 a.m. that a woman had been threatened with a handgun. The suspects escaped in a vehicle by the time officers arrived.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says police located the vehicle and arrested two men who were inside. Police found two handguns and the suspected pipe bomb in the trunk.

Both men were arrested for possessing an explosive device and firearm.

Linders say no one in the area was harmed. He says the investigation is ongoing.