Authorities respond to shed fire in High Forest Township

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities responded to a shed fire in High Forest Township Friday evening.

The shed is located at 7439 County Highway 20 Southeast. 

A deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on scene said no one was hurt in the blaze. 

Multiple fire units responded.

