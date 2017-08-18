Source: Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post. - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) -

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump's general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he's also sparred with some of Trump's closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

