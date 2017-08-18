Minneapolis City Council to vote on new police chief

The Minneapolis City Council is voting on naming a new police chief in the wake of last month's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman by an officer responding to a call.

Council members will consider Friday whether Acting Chief Medaria Arradondo should take on the job permanently. If approved, he would be the first African-American police chief in Minnesota's largest city. He is a 28-year veteran of the department.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Arradondo would serve through January 2019, which is the remainder of the term of former Chief Janee Harteau.

Harteau resigned after the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.