Hungry customers are served a slice of history at Mantorville's Old School Cafe

In Mantorville, there's a place where guests are served a slice of American history with a generous side of hospitality. The dream began ten years ago when Doug and Linda Schmidt made a life change. They left their careers to start something brand new - the Old School Cafe. It gives people an opportunity to have breakfast or lunch in a one room schoolhouse.

We interviewed Doug while he was cooking up his specialty, blueberry pancakes. "I got into this because I was getting on in years in my construction business. Body was starting to wear out and figured we had to find something to do for a few more years. This is how we ended up doing this."

Linda shared the history of the schoolhouse. "The original school was built in Roscoe in 1869. The school burned down and it was rebuilt in 1917. It was operational as a country school through the early 1950s. A local artist moved the school to Mantorville in the 1970s. It cost $1,000 a mile to move it. It's about 10 miles."

Linda and Doug purchased the building in 2007. Renovations, including the kitchen addition, took about a year.

When Linda was growing up in Mantorville, her mother Sally ran a cafe called the Cookie Jar. That's where Linda learned how to waitress and how to host guests. Her love for her mom can be seen right in the front yard. Linda's mother loved flowers and the gardens outside the schoolhouse building are a loving tribute to her parents. Sally's mother especially loved roses and on Mother's Day you'll find them on display here at the schoolhouse.

Linda reflects, "The best is when he (Doug) looked over my mom's shoulder and made her teach him how to make pies. She didn't willingly give that up. He insisted. Then she got ill and couldn't do it so he's carried on her tradition of pies."

Linda's sister, Susan Dickson says, "Because it's a small town, everyone knows each other and sometimes when there's a loss of a spouse, people feel they can come here and still be surrounded by people who care about them. My sister Linda is really comfortable visiting with people and really cares about people."

Linda says, "It's a gift to be able to offer that to the community and to have them in our lives. I've met so many special, special people. People that I never would have imagined."

Joan Meeker volunteers at the cafe on weekends. She remembers what it was like to learn in just one room. "We had all seven grades and we still learned. You'd go up to the teacher when your grade was called and sit and talk and learn. Then another grade would do the same. We were like a family. When we first went, we used outside toilets. We didn't even have one inside. I walked to school, my brothers and I, and our neighbors. We walked a mile at least."

Joan's husband Bill adds, "To see the business that has picked up just in the last two or three years is phenomenal. On weekends, there are people standing outside to sit down and they don't advertise."

People coming as customers, leaving as friends.

